Former Liverpool star explains why Reds’ performances are about to improve

Former Liverpool left-back John Arne Riise has explained that he believes Thiago Alcantara’s return to action is going to improve the Reds’ recent goal-scoring woes.

It’s been a difficult few weeks for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with their normally world class front three not firing as usual, resulting in Manchester United overtaking them at the top of the Premier League table.

Riise believes, however, that the return of Alcantara will be hugely important for Klopp’s side, stating that his creativity will completely change Liverpool’s attacking potential.

Riise, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Side Bet on Liverpool v Man United, said: “Goals have dried up in the last few games but I think the return of Thiago Alcantara is going to put an end to that. He’s such an important player to this Liverpool side.

“His passes can open up defences and he’ll keep things ticking over in the middle of the park, creating chances for his teammates. He’s the main player the team needs back.

“If he plays on Sunday, he’ll be the one who opens up Man United’s defence. For United Fernandes is going to be their main man on Sunday – and Thiago is the guy for Liverpool.

Alcantara was undoubtedly a world class performer during his time at Bayern Munich and it will be interesting to see how he gets on at Liverpool once he puts his fitness issues behind him and plays regularly.

The Spain international has shown glimpses of his ability in his brief time in the Premier League so far, and fans will no doubt be as excited as Riise to see him back on the pitch on a regular basis.