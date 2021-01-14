Talks planned: Liverpool to discuss new deal for important Reds star

Liverpool are reportedly planning contract talks with Virgil van Dijk in the coming months, according to Fabrizio Romano on CBS Sports.

The Netherlands international has been one of Liverpool’s most important players since his January 2018 transfer from Southampton, and it would be a big boost for the club to get him to commit his future.

Van Dijk is currently out injured and is badly missed by Jurgen Klopp and co., but Romano’s report suggests the Merseyside giants fully expect him to get back to his best once he returns.

Liverpool fans will perhaps be hoping the club can enter the transfer market for a new centre-back this winter due to the injuries also suffered by Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, but news of talks over a new contract for Van Dijk will also be encouraging, even if it doesn’t solve their immediate problems.

Liverpool take on Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend in what is a huge top of the table clash, and it’s not yet clear how the reigning champions will line up in defence.