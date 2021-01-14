Liverpool star Andy Robertson in awkward position with Steven Gerrard on course to lead Rangers to Scottish title success

Scotland captain and Liverpool Champions League winner Andy Robertson insists the Scottish Premiership title race is over.

Steven Gerrard’s side are 21 points clear of Celtic and even if the Hoops win their three games in hand then a 12 point gap remains.

Robertson, who is a Celtic fan and former player with the club’s academy, admits he’s found it tough to take as Celtic’s quest for ten in a row is effectively over. However, with pictures of Ibrox Manager, Gerrard, plastered across the walls of Anfield, Robertson has joked that there is no escaping the Scottish title situation.

Speaking on Jamie Carragher’s The Greatest Game podcast, the full back said:

“It’s done isn’t it, it’s in the bag. No pressure, honestly just wrap it up now, it’s theirs to lose.

“It’s obviously a difficult situation when you go into a Liverpool training ground and he’s (Gerrard) still all over the place and everyone loves him and wants him to do well.

“Obviously I want him to do well, but I’ve been brought up as Celtic fan to not like anything to do with Rangers.

“He’s done an unbelievable job up there and closed the gap. He’s taken it to a new level this season and Celtic have struggled to keep up.”

Robertson will have more pressing matters on his mind now as he prepares to take on Manchester United with his Liverpool teammates on Sunday. Having lost out one title celebration in regard to Celtic, Robertson will be wanting to make sure it’s not a double whammy!