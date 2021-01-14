Liverpool transfer news: Reds in talks to sign €35m star, Ben White latest, Barcelona confident over signing

The latest Liverpool transfer news is here for you to digest in our handy little round-up below…

First up, reports claim the Reds are already preparing to make changes in midfield as they prepare to lose Georginio Wijnaldum to Barcelona on a free transfer next season.

Liverpool are supposedly already in talks over signing Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul to fill in in that position, with the 26-year-old impressing in Serie A in recent times.

Leeds United have also been linked with the €35million-rated De Paul, but it looks like Liverpool have now stepped up their interest by getting in contact with his representatives.

Elsewhere, the Merseyside giants are also showing a genuine interest in Brighton defender Ben White, who has also been targeted by Manchester United and Chelsea.

LFC need to strengthen at the back at the moment and White seems an ideal candidate, though it looks like a move is more likely to happen in the summer.

Liverpool have been scouting White for some time now and it’s been previously claimed he could move for around £50m.

Finally, there’s more on Wijnaldum’s future as Ronald Koeman is seemingly increasingly confident of snapping him up, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Netherlands international is nearing the end of his contract at Anfield and it’s seemed on the cards for some time now that he’d reunite with his former national team boss at the Nou Camp.