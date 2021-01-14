Liverpool have reportedly opened talks over a potential transfer deal for Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his options in that area of the pitch.

There have been doubts for some time now over Georginio Wijnaldum’s future at Anfield, with Mundo Deportivo suggesting Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is confident about signing him on a free when his contract expires in the summer.

De Paul could now be targeted by Liverpool as a replacement for Wijnaldum, according to Todo Fichajes, who report that the Reds have started discussions with the player’s ‘environment’, while his club could sell him for around €35million.

That could be fine business by Liverpool, with De Paul impressing in Serie A and seemingly available for a pretty generous price.

While it would be a blow to lose Wijnaldum to Barcelona, LFC will probably feel they can sufficiently replace him with a younger player without spending a fortune.

Todo Fichajes add that Leeds United have also shown an interest in De Paul, but Liverpool would surely be the more tempting destination for the player.