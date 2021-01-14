Manchester City may reportedly have been given a boost to their transfer pursuit of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

The Argentina international’s future at Barcelona has been in doubt for some time after a difficult last year or two at the Nou Camp, with the player now nearing the end of his contract.

This has previously seen Messi linked strongly with Man City by the Telegraph and others, and it now looks like Pep Guardiola may have been given a boost in a bid to reunite with his former player.

According to Diario Gol, it now looks like Paris Saint-Germain may be out of the running as they cannot afford to have all three of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in their team.

PSG are known for being one of the richest clubs in the world, so it remains to be seen if they could find a way to finance this deal, but this will surely be seen as good news for City.

That said, Diario Gol add that it’s also increasingly possible that Messi will instead renew his contract with Barca, even though they also name City as an option.

It would be tremendously exciting for fans of English football to see this legendary footballer in the Premier League at some point before he retires, and one can only imagine how good he’d be working under Guardiola again.