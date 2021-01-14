Man United’s forgotten man wants MLS switch as he desperately looks for a new club this month

There are so many ways of measuring how far Man United have come in the past year, but the entire situation with Odion Ighalo sums it up quite well.

At this point last year they were desperately searching for some help up front and the window ended with the bizarre loan move for the former Watford man.

He quickly became a forgotten man at Old Trafford after the covid-19 break and he’s barely had a look-in since, while a look at the current squad shows why.

In the space of a year they’ve gone from throwing Ighalo on in desperation to having Rashford, Cavani, Greenwood and Martial to turn to up front, while the wider areas have plenty of young talent with the likes of Amad Diallo and Pellistri pushing for a potential impact sub role.

Ighalo’s loan spell ends at the end of this month and there’s no sign of it being extended, while it’s starting to look like he doesn’t want to go back to China either.

He’s been linked with a few sides on a tentative basis this month with nothing looking likely, so Goal have reported that he’s made a plea to MLS sides to come and sign him.

It does suggest that he’s really just looking for clubs who can pay him a lot of money rather than trying to make an impact in one of the big European leagues anymore, but it would be good to see him get a move that allows him to play on a regular basis again.