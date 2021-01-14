Ex-Red Devil names Man United & Liverpool combined XI with some controversial choices

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside to give us his combined Man Utd and Liverpool XI ahead of this weekend’s big Premier League clash at Anfield.

It’s set to be an epic top of the table clash between these two giants of the English game, with United recently going top of the league, overtaking reigning champions and bitter rivals Liverpool in the process.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side look to be this season’s potential surprise package in the title race, and Chadwick has already spoken to us about why this match could be a big opportunity for the Red Devils.

On top of that, he’s given us an intriguing combined XI from these two teams, showing his United colours by selecting five of their players.

See below for Chadwick’s line up in full…

It’s certainly a strong team, but many will be questioning putting quite so many United players in there at the expense of some LFC stars who’ve enjoyed so much success in recent times.

There’s a strong case for Fabinho after his form in defence this season, with the Brazilian adapting to his new position superbly to help the Reds through their injury crisis.

Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes have been superb for MUFC of late, but it’s again a big call to leave out players like Georginio Wijnaldum and Thiago Alcantara.

Either way, there’s going to be plenty of quality on show this weekend in a game that’s looking too close to call right now.