Manchester United changed their minds about potential signing following controversy

Manchester United reportedly shelved plans to pursue the transfer of Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier this January.

This was due to the controversy surrounding the player as he was suspended for an alleged breaching of betting rules within football, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Trippier is undoubtedly a fine player and has shone in both the Premier League and La Liga, but it was probably sensible of Man Utd to cool their interest for the time being.

There’s no doubt, however, that the Red Devils could do with a more attacking option at right-back after the struggles of Aaron Wan-Bissaka in that role.

The former Crystal Palace man is a fine defender and has certainly not been a flop for United by any means, but he lacks the kind of quality going forward that is associated with the best full-backs in the modern game.

Trippier looks like he’d be a better fit, and it could be useful for United to give themselves another option in that area of the pitch.

It will be interesting to see if MUFC decide to go back in for the England international at a later date.