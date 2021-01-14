It’s an old cliche that the table doesn’t lie, but it’s not one that former Liverpool ace Jason McAteer is buying into.

Watch below as the pundit claims Manchester United’s lead at the top at the moment is a “false position”, pointing out that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had a bit of a lucky ride so far this season…

#MUFC are in a "false position" at the top of the table and will drop out of the title race as the season progresses, according to former Premier League midfielder Jason McAteer. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 14, 2021

McAteer believes it will ultimately end up being between Liverpool and Manchester City for the title by the end of the season.

United fans won’t like this, but their team could leave McAteer with egg on his face if they beat LFC at the weekend and move six points clear.