Medical tomorrow: Real Madrid striker edges closer to loan exit with a permanent transfer possible

It appeared that Luka Jovic’s return to Germany had been sorted out a few days ago, but it’s clear that there are still a few steps to complete.

Only Zidane will know if Jovic has been left out the team because of his ability, a lack of attitude or something else, but he’s not scored this season in only 208 minutes of action so it looks like he needs a fresh start.

He has had a few disciplinary issues in Madrid but he’s also suffered multiple injuries which have disrupted his flow too so hopefully he does complete his return to Frankfurt where he can play on a regular basis.

The latest reports from Bild via Get Football News Germany indicate that the six month loan deal has been agreed, but he still needs to complete his medical tomorrow before it can be completed.

There won’t be an option to buy included in that but it does sound like Real would be open to negotiating a permanent deal in the summer.

That stance makes sense from Real because his stock is low just now but his value will rise if he starts banging in the goals again, so they don’t want to do what Benfica did and lose money by agreeing to a minimal option to buy clause.

The report also confirms that he’s coming in as the replacement for Bas Dost who’s moved to Club Brugge in Belgium, so there should be plenty of opportunities for him to play in the Bundesliga.