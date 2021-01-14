The agent of Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is reported to have recently held talks with Arsenal about potentially replacing the struggling Mikel Arteta.

It’s not been a good start to the season for the Gunners, and many fans will be increasingly questioning if hiring the inexperienced Arteta was really the right decision by the club.

Still, recent results point towards some improvement from Arsenal, and that now looks to have put a stop to the likelihood of Santo replacing Arteta despite those recent talks with Jorge Mendes, according to the Sun.

Santo has done impressive work at Wolves and it seems likely he could soon land himself a bigger job, with the Sun noting that Mendes is offering his client around as he seeks a change of scene.

Arsenal fans will be interested to hear about their links with the Portuguese tactician, who could well be worth considering again in the future if Arteta cannot get the team into a European place by the end of the season.