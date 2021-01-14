Mounting rumours suggest that Neil Lennon has been sacked as manager of Celtic

Calls for Neil Lennon to be sacked have been fervent for a couple of months now. Celtic fans staged demonstrations outside the stadium at various times, directing their anger at both Lennon and the club’s hierarchy.

Celtic endured one of the worst runs of form in the club’s history with just 2 wins in 12 matches at one stage. The Glasgow giants have the largest budget in Scotland and arguably the best players on paper. However, they failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, were one goal away from breaking the record for the most goals conceded in a Europa League group stage, exited the League Cup in the first round and trail Rangers by 21 points in the League.

The reluctance to remove Lennon from his position months ago, or indeed for the Irishman to resign, meant that the season deteriorated to a point that it is now beyond repair. At least that is the opinion of many supporters going by reports in The Celtic Star.

The emergence of David Turnbull, Ismaila Soro and Leigh Griffiths momentarily provided hope as all three inspired Celtic to a small upturn in form. However, the trio were helpless to prevent Celtic falling to a 1-0 defeat at Ibrox which effectively ended any hope of a historic tenth consecutive League title.

Fans were left baffled as to why all three had been left out of the team for so long and perhaps Celtic would not be in such a dire position if they were introduced to the team sooner.

After losing to Rangers, Celtic embarked on a disastrous trip to Dubai, which resulted in no less than 14 players missing the match against Hibernian upon their return. Consequentially, the Hoops drew 1-1 with Hibs and any embers of miraculously recovering the title well and truly died.

Now, in the midst of the Celtic board coming under severe pressure for a number of different reasons, rumours are beginning to circulate that Neil Lennon’s contract as Manager of the club has been terminated.

