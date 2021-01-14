Menu

Shane Duffy set to stay at Celtic for remainder of season as reports of a move to Nottingham Forest are quashed

On loan centre back, Shane Duffy looks set to see out the rest of the season at Celtic Park. The Irish international joined his boyhood heroes in the summer but that dream move has since become a nightmare after a series of dismal errors has seen him fall down the pecking order at the Glasgow giants.

The Celtic Star reported that Duffy, whose parent club is Brighton & Hove Albion, could move to Nottingham Forest after Chris Hughton was thought to have approached the Premier League club over signing the player. However, there have been developments since that story broke this morning, and it now looks be untrue.

Sky Sports journalist and avid follower of Scottish football, Anthony Joseph has revealed that Celtic expect to keep Duffy until the end of season, whilst Nottingham Forest are not thought to be in the market for a central defender during this window.

The Hoops will be looking to secure a centre back themselves as Christopher Jullien has been ruled out for up to four months with a knee ligament injury. The Scottish club made a loan move for Leicester City defender Filip Benkovic last week, but the Croatian decided to join The Foxes sister club OH Leuven instead.

