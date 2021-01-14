Spurs consider paying outcast £2.4m to terminate his contract this month

The biggest teams continue to encounter problems where nobody can afford the wages of their players when the time comes for them to move on, but simply terminating their contract has to be the final option.

Danny Rose has played over 200 times for Spurs but he’s never managed more than 28 Premier League games in a single season, while the arrival of Jose Mourinho did appear to signal the end of this time at the club.

He went out on loan to Newcastle for the second half of last season but didn’t do enough to earn a permanent move or attract any further interest.

He’s still only 30 years old so he has a few years left at a good level but his only action this season has come with the U23 squad so it does look like it’s time to simply move on.

A report from The Daily Mail has indicated that Spurs want him to leave but his £70k per week wages would be a problem for any transfer, so they are now considering paying £2.4m to simply terminate that contract just now.

That could be the ideal situation for Rose as he’ll get his wages up front before having the chance to sign elsewhere and make even more, but it would be interesting to see where he goes next.

He’s at that stage in his career where a move to MLS could be appealing and perhaps it would come down to which clubs were interested.

He is Spurs’ longest serving player so it would be a sad way for his time there to end, but it’s hard to see any other alternative if he’s not getting to play and nobody can afford to sign him.