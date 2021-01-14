Menu

Talks progressing: Chelsea are asking for £30m to let ace go despite Frank Lampard’s claims of a long-term future

Every club will have a player who looks promising and probably deserves more chances in the team, but they will have to bide their time and eventually go out on loan to continue their development.

That could be the case at Chelsea with Fikayo Tomori as he’s clearly a talented player with a big future, but Chelsea’s squad is just too big and it’s restricting his chances to play.

It did look like he was set to go out on loan this month so he could play more regularly, while Frank Lampard personally spoke of him having a long-term future at the club:

That statement does appear to make sense when you consider Lampard’s history with him at Derby, but it also directly contradicts the reports coming out tonight that they are willing to send him on loan to AC Milan with an option to buy included:

Perhaps there might be more to this and a buy-back option will be included or it might just be the case that Chelsea feel it’s too good an offer to turn down, but it does make you wonder what’s changed since Lampard’s comments earlier today.

