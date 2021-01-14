The hilariously bizarre reason why Stockport County’s manager refuses to do interviews with Sky

Stockport County have been in the public eye lately as the National League high-flyers held West Ham United until the 83rd minute of their third round FA Cup tie against the Premier League side.

Stockport have been absent from the football league for a decade, but are hoping to rectify matters this season. The Edgeley Park men currently sit fourth in the National League, 14 points behind Torquay United at the top. However, County have three games in hand and if they don’t claim top spot, they at least look good for a top six finish, which would guarantee them a play-off place.

Despite all the positive publicity and fine achievements of the team this season, the club’s Manager Jim Gannon reportedly continues to refuse to do interviews with Sky because they didn’t fix his broken Sky TV box.

This hilarious and bizarre piece of news was revealed in a recent tweet by Benchwarmers.