Menu

These Arsenal fans are not happy that Kieran Tierney was rested for tonight’s game

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Kieran Tierney has been touted as a future Arsenal captain and has been in sensational form of late. Everything seems to be going through the full back, with the Scottish superstar either scoring or having a hand in most Arsenal goals of late.

He was not injured so had been expected to play tonight. However, Arsenal revealed that he was rested due to a complaint of muscle tightness.

The news hasn’t gone down well with Arsenal fans, some of whom were furious that he played in the FA Cup against Newcastle rather than in this match. Meanwhile, others are just disappointed that they haven’t been able to watch his stunning runs up the left touchline.

More Stories / Latest News
Talks progressing: Chelsea are asking for £30m to let ace go despite Frank Lampard’s claims of a long-term future
Liverpool star Andy Robertson in awkward position with Steven Gerrard on course to lead Rangers to Scottish title success
“Honestly brings nothing to this team” – Tables have turned on Arsenal star as these fans question him after Crystal Palace draw

The match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace is now entering the last five minutes with the score locked at 0-0. It looks as if Tierney has thus been missed.

More Stories Kieran Tierney

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Jijingi Suur Stephen says:
    January 14, 2021 at 10:11 pm

    This is not a good result for Arsenal at home… They should look at the table.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.