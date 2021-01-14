These Arsenal fans are not happy that Kieran Tierney was rested for tonight’s game

Kieran Tierney has been touted as a future Arsenal captain and has been in sensational form of late. Everything seems to be going through the full back, with the Scottish superstar either scoring or having a hand in most Arsenal goals of late.

He was not injured so had been expected to play tonight. However, Arsenal revealed that he was rested due to a complaint of muscle tightness.

? Kieran Tierney is rested for tonight’s game as a precaution, due to muscle tightness#ARSCRY pic.twitter.com/Wn4ZKpMV4l — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 14, 2021

The news hasn’t gone down well with Arsenal fans, some of whom were furious that he played in the FA Cup against Newcastle rather than in this match. Meanwhile, others are just disappointed that they haven’t been able to watch his stunning runs up the left touchline.

No point in watching now — Colm (@AtownColm) January 14, 2021

Arteta’s fault btw playing him for the full 120 minutes ? — Connor (@ConnorAFC1) January 14, 2021

Why did he play 120 mins in the FA cup — zach ??? (@415_zaz) January 14, 2021

We’ve lost — djdhrj (@ArsenalArtMini) January 14, 2021

The match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace is now entering the last five minutes with the score locked at 0-0. It looks as if Tierney has thus been missed.