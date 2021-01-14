These Scottish football fans react as Livingston’s all-weather pitch is waterlogged just weeks after frozen surface caused another postponement

A number of Scottish football clubs have artificial surfaces installed at their stadiums. Indeed, the likes of Kilmarnock, Hamilton Accies and Livingston have all taken this step in an effort to prevent matches being called off by adverse weather conditions.

Scotland is renowned for its harsh winters, cold weather and heavy rainfall, thus the move would seem sensible to many, considering that very few clubs in the country can afford undersoil heating.

Livingston have an all-weather pitch, meaning that, by definition, the surface should be suitable for all types of weather conditions. However, that doesn’t quite seem to be the case.

Last month Aberdeen were due to play against the West Lothian club and travelled down for the game, only for the referee to abandon the match due to a frozen pitch. The fixture was then re-arranged for last night and, once more, Aberdeen made the journey to Livingston only for the match to be postponed at the last minute. This time the game was cancelled due to a waterlogged pitch.

The situation is as amusing as it is shambolic.

As such, these Scottish football fans have reacted to the incident on social media:

Livingston’s all weather pitch is unreal. It gets frozen in the cold and waterlogged in the rain/sleet. Some weather surface that is. — Liam Kelly (@cfcliamk96) January 13, 2021

Lots of laughable things about Scottish football but Livingston having an all-weather pitch that can’t be used when it’s cold or wet must be pretty high up the list. — Paul (@pault1888) January 13, 2021

“Mr. McInnes, this ‘all-weather’ pitch Livingston have is the most blatant case of fraudulent advertising since my suit against the film ‘The NeverEnding Story’.” pic.twitter.com/7XyYGgiBv6 — Simpsons SPFL ??????? (@SimpsonsSPFL) January 13, 2021