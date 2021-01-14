Tottenham star Dele Alli has made his feelings pretty clear with a post of himself looking glum after being overlooked by Jose Mourinho once again.

See below for Alli’s post on Instagram after the Fulham game, which saw him left on the bench for the entire match, continuing his frustrating time this season…

It seems clear the England international is not happy with his situation, though he didn’t include any specific mention of the game in his post.

Most people would agree, however, that this doesn’t require much more information, and it will be interesting to see how Spurs react to the picture.