Tottenham could terminate long-serving star’s contract as PL club show interest in transfer

Tottenham could reportedly be strongly considering cancelling Danny Rose’s contract with the club in this January’s transfer window.

This is according to talkSPORT, who add that West Brom manager Sam Allardyce could also be keen on snapping Rose up if he becomes available, though it’s less clear if the player himself would favour the move to the Hawthorns.

This could be a sad end to Rose’s career with Tottenham, with the left-back spending over 13 years at the north London club, though a chunk of that has also been spent out on loan.

Still, at his peak Rose was a key player for Spurs and it’s surprising quite how much he’s fallen out of favour in recent times, with Jose Mourinho not relying on him as much as his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino did.

Some Tottenham fans will be disappointed to see Rose go without being given more of a chance, but many might also accept it’s time to move on.

It will be interesting to see where the 30-year-old ends up next, but he surely still has something to offer most Premier League clubs.