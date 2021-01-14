Jose Mourinho responds to transfer speculation surrounding Tottenham star

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has responded to recent transfer rumours involving midfielder Harry Winks and a possible move to Valencia.

The Spurs boss has moved to rule out Winks leaving the club either on loan or in a permanent deal, despite Guillem Balague recently claiming that Valencia were pursuing a deal for him this January.

See below for Balague’s tweet, which did suggest a deal could be complicated, though he also stated that Winks was not wanted by Mourinho…

Today #Valenciacf has made a second offer for #HarryWinks after first one was rejected. They are willing to pay the whole of his wages but the loan payment asked by #Spurs makes the deal very unlikely at the moment. Player stuck: not wanted by manager, can't leave pic.twitter.com/ds1NkbTs9S — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 11, 2021

The Tottenham manager himself has seemingly refuted that with his quotes carried by football.london, as he made it clear he viewed Winks as a player he likes and a player he needs in his squad at the moment.

“Nothing has changed. Good Player. A player that I like, a player that I need, a player that the squad needs,” Mourinho said of Winks.

“A player with a contract for a few years. A player we don’t want to sell, a play we don’t want to loan. So if somebody is working on that they are losing time.

“Even for you journalists. If you keep speaking about something that is never going to happen. Don’t lose your time. Don’t lose your time. That’s my advice.”

The 24-year-old may not be too happy to see Mourinho blocking his move away, as he’s not really been used that much by Spurs in recent times.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, and whether he can either force a move away or force himself back into Tottenham’s plans on a more regular basis.