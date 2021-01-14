Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly the clubs interested in a transfer deal for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

And they may all have just been given a boost in the hunt for the Frenchman’s signature as it looks like his club won’t sell him this January and will instead leave themselves vulnerable to having his €42million release clause triggered in the summer, according to the Guardian.

Leipzig understandably don’t want to sell one of their most important players in the middle of the season, but this means they’ll be powerless to prevent clubs pinching him for well below his market value in the summer, according to the report.

Upamecano could be a superb signing for any of the three clubs mentioned, with all of them having defensive issues in recent times.

Liverpool have plenty of fine centre-backs in their squad, but none of them can stay fit at the moment, so a signing like Upamecano for that kind of price could be a worthwhile investment.

It would be an added bonus for the Reds to get the talented 22-year-old ahead of two of their main rivals, who would also be strengthened by bringing him in.

United need an upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly to partner Harry Maguire, with Upamecano looking ideal to complement their club captain.

Chelsea, meanwhile, need a long-term successor to veteran defender Thiago Silva, as well as an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori.