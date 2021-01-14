Menu

Video: celebrity singer joins Gary Barlow for duet in Celtic inspired studio

Celebrity Celtic fan Rod Stewart has appeared in the re-launch of Gary Barlow’s The Crooner Sessions on social media.

Rod was invited to sing Rhytm of my Heart with Gary as the two singing stars gave a great rendition of the song.

Barlow donned a tartan scarf in honour of his guest, whilst Rod performed in a Celtic themed room, wearing a Hoops tracksuit top.

This rendition is magnificent for those with a liking for this type of music:

