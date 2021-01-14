Video: celebrity singer joins Gary Barlow for duet in Celtic inspired studio

Celebrity Celtic fan Rod Stewart has appeared in the re-launch of Gary Barlow’s The Crooner Sessions on social media.
Rod was invited to sing Rhytm of my Heart with Gary as the two singing stars gave a great rendition of the song.
Barlow donned a tartan scarf in honour of his guest, whilst Rod performed in a Celtic themed room, wearing a Hoops tracksuit top.
This rendition is magnificent for those with a liking for this type of music:
Here we go again folks. And there’s only one way to kick off a new series of The Crooner Sessions, with a Superstar. Thank you @rodstewart for being such a good sport. Love the song too #TheCroonerSessions pic.twitter.com/lfbrEbzW2P
— Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) January 11, 2021