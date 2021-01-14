Video: Comical moment as Zaha held back following an industrial challenge from David Luiz

While David Luiz might have some positional issues in his defensive play, you can be confident that he’s winning the battle if it turns physical and he can get close to an opponent.

He managed to provoke a comical moment tonight when he took things too far with Wilfried Zaha, but you can see that the Palace man just doesn’t know what to do with himself:

Wilfried Zaha v David Luiz has been a great watch ? ? Watch on Sky Sports!

? Follow #ARSCRY here: https://t.co/Xv2IaFGFkn

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/JvS6CNHeKd — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 14, 2021

You can see he goes from wanting to fight him to trying to get him sent off and all the way back to trying to fight him in the space of a second, so it’s probably a good thing that his teammate is there to hold him back.

David Luiz absolutely knows what he’s doing and it’s the textbook definition of a yellow, but you can be sure he’ll be pleased to draw that kind of reaction from Zaha.