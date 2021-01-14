Schalke’s demise has been well publicised in recent months as they went on an incredible run of 30 Bundesliga games without a win.

It appears that they’re trying to bring some former players back in an attempt to inspire them out of relegation trouble with Sead Kolasinac making an impression already, while Ajax striker Klaas Jan Huntelaar could also be on his way back to Germany:

Huntelaar on his way to Schalke…will play up front with Klaus Fischer https://t.co/QJXRpYyMSK — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) January 14, 2021

That means his late sub appearance tonight against Twente could be his farewell to the Dutch giants – and what a way this would be to go out.

He was brought on in the 90th minute with the game locked at 1-1 and promptly scored twice to win the game for his side:

Pictures from ESPN

You can see how pleased he is in his celebrations and it would be a shame if he goes out without any fans to see it, but he’s a legend at Ajax and this ending would only help to solidify that status.