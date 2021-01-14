Menu

Video: Heroic Huntelaar with two late goals to win the game for Ajax in his farewell appearance before Schalke return

Ajax
Posted by

Schalke’s demise has been well publicised in recent months as they went on an incredible run of 30 Bundesliga games without a win.

It appears that they’re trying to bring some former players back in an attempt to inspire them out of relegation trouble with Sead Kolasinac making an impression already, while Ajax striker Klaas Jan Huntelaar could also be on his way back to Germany:

That means his late sub appearance tonight against Twente could be his farewell to the Dutch giants – and what a way this would be to go out.

He was brought on in the 90th minute with the game locked at 1-1 and promptly scored twice to win the game for his side:

Pictures from ESPN

You can see how pleased he is in his celebrations and it would be a shame if he goes out without any fans to see it, but he’s a legend at Ajax and this ending would only help to solidify that status.

More Stories Klaas-Jan Huntelaar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.