Video: James Milner hilariously delivers lockdown top 10 chart toppers using household items and an American accent

Liverpool star James Milner has uploaded a hilarious video to social media, in which he delivers the top 10 songs in the lockdown charts in very creative fashion.

Milner puts on what is claimed to be an American accent (you decide) as he reels off the list. The fun doesn’t end there though, as the former England international uses items from his home to recreate the names of the artist in a similar way to the TV show – Catchphrase.

Watch the video below to see what we mean and enjoy a minute or two of lockdown entertainment from the Champions League winner!

This isn’t the first time that Milner’s been at it either. Indeed, during the lockdown nine months ago, he took the opportunity to post a similarly hilarious isolation video. Caught Offside covered that story at the time and it can be viewed by clicking the following link.