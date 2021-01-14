Menu

Video: James Milner hilariously delivers lockdown top 10 chart toppers using household items and an American accent

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool star James Milner has uploaded a hilarious video to social media, in which he delivers the top 10 songs in the lockdown charts in very creative fashion.

Milner puts on what is claimed to be an American accent (you decide) as he reels off the list. The fun doesn’t end there though, as the former England international uses items from his home to recreate the names of the artist in a similar way to the TV show – Catchphrase.

Watch the video below to see what we mean and enjoy a minute or two of lockdown entertainment from the Champions League winner!

This isn’t the first time that Milner’s been at it either. Indeed, during the lockdown nine months ago, he took the opportunity to post a similarly hilarious isolation video. Caught Offside covered that story at the time and it can be viewed by clicking the following link.

MORE: Video: Liverpool star James Milner posts hilarious Isolation XI made up of household items

More Stories / Latest News
Team news: Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Video: celebrity singer joins Gary Barlow for duet in Celtic inspired studio
These Scottish football fans react as Livingston’s all-weather pitch is waterlogged just weeks after frozen surface caused another postponement
More Stories James Milner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.