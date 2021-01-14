Menu

Video: James Tomkins inches away from giving Palace the lead as his header hits the crossbar

Arsenal FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins was inches away from giving the Eagles the lead at the Emirates before half time when he headed this close range effort against the crossbar.

That was a golden chance for the visitors who have more than held their own against in-form Arsenal.

MORE: Mark Clattenburg slams Jurgen Klopp’s hypocritical bid to pressure referees with Alex Ferguson style jibe

The game has now gone beyond the hour mark and the scores are still locked at 0-0. The Gunners have had the bulk of possession, whilst Palace have had slightly more attempts on goal.

It looks as if one goal may settle things, and if it doesn’t go the way of the South Londoners then Tomkins will rue missing that opportunity.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Heroic Huntelaar with two late goals to win the game for Ajax in his farewell appearance before Schalke return
Video: Spartak Moscow troll Celtic over disastrous Dubai trip
Video: Lucas Vasquez concedes a stupid penalty and Raul Garcia coverts to put Athletic Bilbao 2-0 up
More Stories james tomkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.