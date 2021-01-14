Video: James Tomkins inches away from giving Palace the lead as his header hits the crossbar

Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins was inches away from giving the Eagles the lead at the Emirates before half time when he headed this close range effort against the crossbar.

James Tomkins is inches away from heading Palace ahead at the Emirates

That was a golden chance for the visitors who have more than held their own against in-form Arsenal.

The game has now gone beyond the hour mark and the scores are still locked at 0-0. The Gunners have had the bulk of possession, whilst Palace have had slightly more attempts on goal.

It looks as if one goal may settle things, and if it doesn’t go the way of the South Londoners then Tomkins will rue missing that opportunity.