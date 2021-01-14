Video: Lucas Vasquez concedes a stupid penalty and Raul Garcia coverts to put Athletic Bilbao 2-0 up

Lucas Vasquez has always been relied upon by Zinedine Zidane as the utility man who will never let him down, but he’s put Real in a tough spot tonight after conceding a stupid penalty.

He gets caught in a bad spot and it almost looks like he forgets he’s in the box as he just reaches out and grabs the Bilbao player, while Raul Garcia nabbed his second of the night with a well struck effort:

Pictures from Spanish Super Cup

The two teams went into the break with Bilbao leading 2-0, so it really is the case of the old cliche where the next goal could be crucial in this game.