Video: Raul Garcia punishes slack Real Madrid defending to give Athletic Bilbao the lead

Athletic Bilbao
While the thought of Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup Final would be an interesting one, Real are up against it if they want to uphold their end of the bargain.

They’re far too slack in trying to pass the ball out from the back, but Raul Garcia does well to pounce on the through ball and makes no mistake with the finish:

Barca struggled to overcome Real Sociedad last night and eventually needed penalties, but Real are really up against it now if they want to advance here.

