Video: Spartak Moscow troll Celtic over disastrous Dubai trip

Celtic FC
Spartak Moscow sit four points behind Zenit St Petersburg in the Russian Premier League. 11 matches remain in Russia, so the title is winnable, which makes the announcement that the squad are travelling to Dubai slightly more palatable for their fans.

The Moscow club are heading to the middle east for some warm weather training, unlike any German or British clubs… except Celtic.

We all know how that trip turned out for the Hoops and Celtic fans were quick to jump in with a few ironic jokes and comments.

Things took a twist when Spartak landed as the club’s official Twitter account broke the news of their arrival in the UAE with a dig at Celtic.

Indeed, the official club account posted some footage of the players arriving at the airport in Dubai, with a caption saying: “We’re in Dubai. Any tips Celtic?”

