West Ham told they can sign Sebastian Haller replacement for only £10m in January

It’s become clear that the decision to sell Sebastian Haller was taken without a replacement being lined up, so it has left West Ham in an awkward position in the January window.

Everyone knows they have some money to spend and they might be a little bit desperate too if this drags out, so the chance to sign a replacement for only £10m would be a welcome move.

Sportlens have claimed that Reims striker Boulaye Dia has emerged as a target and he would be available for half of the £20m that Haller was sold for, although it’s believed that Moyes would rather have a younger option with some experience of English football.

That doesn’t mean that Dia has been written off as a target, and he’s been in good form this season so he’s certainly worth having a look at.

Reims aren’t that formidable as an attacking force as they’ve only scored 27 goals in 19 league games, but Dia has scored 12 of them so it shows he can be a prolific goal scorer in an average side.

Obviously the step up the Premier League would be a big one and players from Ligue 1 have mixed success when it comes to making that move, but there’s a lot to like about his game and he can play in a wider role too so that goes in his favour.

It’s still likely that Moyes wants a more proven option to replace Haller if possible, but Dia looks like a solid choice and the price-tag will also be appealing to the club.