Man United tipped as favourites to beat Real Madrid to attacker transfer

Manchester United are reportedly looking the most likely transfer destination for Rapid Vienna wonderkid Yusuf Demir.

The 17-year-old looks a huge prospect and is reported to have attracted interest from plenty of top European clubs, according to Don Balon.

They report, however, that Man Utd now look set to be the player’s favoured next move ahead of the likes of Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax and Lazio.

Demir is a skilful winger or playmaker who has represented Austria at youth level, and it seems pretty clear that he has a big future in the game.

United would do well to bring in another top prospect for the future, having also signed Amad Diallo from Atalanta this January.

The Premier League giants have a proud history of using their youth, whether from their academy or by entering into the market for the best up-and-coming talents.

This often served Sir Alex Ferguson well during United’s most successful period, with the team built around homegrown players like Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs, and later also through signing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney when they were still teenagers.

Demir would also be a decent signing for Real Madrid, though he may well do better to move to Old Trafford instead, with the Spanish giants not as well known for handing opportunities to youngsters, preferring instead to sign big-name Galacticos.