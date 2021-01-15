AC Milan interested in signing World Cup final scorer who is currently available on a free transfer

AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing striker Mario Mandzukic, who is currently a free agent.

The Croatian, who has previously had stints at Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Juventus – as well as having scored in a World Cup final, of course – is up for grabs on a free after departing Al Duhail.

Though he is not getting any younger, the prospect of signing a striker with Mandzukic’s credentials without paying a penny in return would be an appealing one to plenty of clubs.

According to Todo Fichajes, AC Milan are one of those clubs. The Rossoneri are well-positioned to win the Scudetto this term, so you’d think it bizarre if they didn’t capitalise on the January transfer window.

Todo Fichajes report that Besiktas are also linked with Mandzukic, but if that move were not to materialise, there’s every chance he could end up at the San Siro.

Could Mandzukic be gearing up for one last dance in Italy? We’ll have to wait and see. One thing’s for sure, though, there’d be a fair few disgruntled fans in Turin if it does happen…