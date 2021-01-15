RB Leipzig make decision on Arsenal and Chelsea midfield transfer target

According to Todo Fichajes, RB Leipzig have closed the door on the prospect of Marcel Sabitzer leaving the club in the January transfer window.

Sabitzer has proven his credentials in the middle of the park both in the Bundesliga and on the European stage during his time as a Leipzig player.

As per Todo Fichajes, this has seen him emerge as a target for Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta looking to further bolster his midfield beyond the already recruited Thomas Partey.

However, if the Gunners were hoping to sign Sabitzer this winter, they’re set to be left disappointed, with Todo Fichajes reported that RB Leipzig will not allow him to leave mid-season.

In addition, their report claims that Chelsea are also expected to enter the race in the summertime, which threatens to further complicate matters for Arteta’s Arsenal.

Do we have a transfer saga on our hands here? How very exciting…