Arsenal ace closing in on La Liga move after falling out of favour

Arsenal FC
The representatives of Arsenal centre-back Sokratis are growing confident they will be able to strike a deal with Real Betis, according to Todo Fichajes.

Sokratis has fallen out of favour at the Emirates, which has led to speculation that he could be set to depart this January, with Mikel Arteta trimming down his squad for the remainder of the campaign.

The 32-year-old, who has played in England, Italy and Germany, could be set to complete an esteemed quartet, with Todo Fichajes reporting a move to Real Betis could be on the cards.

Their report claims that Sokratis was in talks over a proposed return to Genoa, but that move never materialised. Real Betis have now entered the race with a view to signing him from Arsenal.

Todo Fichajes report that there is optimism in Sokratis’ camp that a deal will be completed before the end of the month. With his contract expiring in June, it should be a financially plausible deal for the Spanish outfit to pull off.

