Aston Villa want to bring Bournemouth star back to Premier League

Aston Villa are reportedly keen on bringing Bournemouth’s David Brooks back to the Premier League.

READ MORE: Sassuolo rule out January departure for Man City and Juventus target

Brooks, 23, has been with the Cherries for nearly three-years after making a £10.17m switch from Sheffield United, as per Transfermarkt.

The talented wide man, who is widely regarded as his South Coast side’s best players, has featured in 62 matches and has been directly involved in 22 goals, in all competitions.

Despite seeing his side relegated on the final day of last season, Brooks’ attacking intent are seeing his side emerge as one of the favourites to come straight back up from the Championship.

It was reported by MEN during the summer that Brooks had emerged as a transfer target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United.

However, despite the strong claims, Stretty News were quick to squash those suggestions and fans subsequently saw the talented 23-year-old remain at Bournemouth.

Although Brooks dodged a move to United during the summer, his long-term future continues to be speculated; this time, emerging as a target for Dean Smith’s impressive Aston Villa.

According to a recent report from TalkSPORT, Villa are keen on Brooks but would need to put in a ‘big bid’ during the January transfer window if they’re to stand any chance of landing him.

Transfer specialist Alex Crooks told the popular radio show: “One player Aston Villa are keen on, I’m told, is David Brooks down at Bournemouth.

“I think it would take a big bid to persuade the Cherries to sell Brooks; he’s a massive part of their own bid to get back into the Premier League.

“But I can see why Dean Smith would be looking at him. Villa have done really well recruiting from the EFL with the likes of [Ezri] Konsa and Ollie Watkins.

“Brooks is a good age and is injury-free now after missing most of last season, and he’s someone who has proven already that he can score and assist goals in the top-flight.

“Aston Villa spent big last summer, they’ve been brilliant this season and signing Brooks would be another sign of ambition and prove they mean business.”