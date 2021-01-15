Barcelona look to Premier League in search for new deputy goalkeeper

Barcelona are keeping an eye on Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, according to Don Balon.

The Spanish outlet’s report claims that Neto, deputy to Marc-Andre ter Stegen, wants to leave the Nou Camp in the summer transfer window. A player of his quality, and at just 31-years-old, is simply too good to be sitting among the substitutes.

If Don Balon are correct in their belief that he wants to depart, he may well agree with that.

Ronald Koeman will of course need to recruit a goalkeeper to replace Neto and deputise for ter Stegen going forward, and Don Balon they may well know the identity of the man for the job.

They claim that Robert Sanchez, a 23-year-old Spaniard at Brighton, has caught the eye of the Catalan giants, having only made his debut in the Premier League back in November.

He has impressed in his seven appearances in the English top flight to date. It’s unclear at this time whether that will have been enough to justify a move to a club of Barcelona’s stature.