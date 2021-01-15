Menu

Barcelona keen on keeping with tradition by signing two players from Dutch giants Ajax

Ajax
Posted by

According to Don Balon, Barcelona are keeping an eye on two players at Ajax, who they could look to poach from the Dutch giants.

Barcelona and Ajax are two clubs with a long-standing, romantic relationship. Perhaps it’s merely the John Cruyff effect, but you feel as though these two clubs are joint at the hip by history.

There is startling similarities between the philosophies at both clubs, which has allowed Barcelona to sign players from Ajax and draft them straight into the starting XI – Frenkie De Jong, for example.

MORE: The moment Ronald Koeman earned the trust of La Masia’s hottest star

Don Balon believe that Barcelona have their eye on two more in Amsterdam: Nicolas Tagliafico and Brian Bobbey.

More Stories / Latest News
Done deal: Celtic miss out on attacking target after he agrees a pre-contract with Turkish giants Fenerbahce
Video: Wayne Rooney’s top five Premier League goals after he announces his retirement
Meeting tomorrow: Mesut Ozil’s future could be sorted tomorrow after the Arsenal star offers to compromise

Tagliafico is one of the best left-backs in Europe and has proven that during his time with Ajax, while Bobbey is more one for the future than a player we’d expect to see in the Barca starting XI any time soon.

Time will tell if Barca are successful in their efforts to acquire either.

More Stories Brian Bobbey Nicolas Tagliafico

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.