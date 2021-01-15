According to Don Balon, Barcelona are keeping an eye on two players at Ajax, who they could look to poach from the Dutch giants.

Barcelona and Ajax are two clubs with a long-standing, romantic relationship. Perhaps it’s merely the John Cruyff effect, but you feel as though these two clubs are joint at the hip by history.

There is startling similarities between the philosophies at both clubs, which has allowed Barcelona to sign players from Ajax and draft them straight into the starting XI – Frenkie De Jong, for example.

Don Balon believe that Barcelona have their eye on two more in Amsterdam: Nicolas Tagliafico and Brian Bobbey.

Tagliafico is one of the best left-backs in Europe and has proven that during his time with Ajax, while Bobbey is more one for the future than a player we’d expect to see in the Barca starting XI any time soon.

Time will tell if Barca are successful in their efforts to acquire either.