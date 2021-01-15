With just over a week to go until the Barcelona presidential elections, one of the three remaining candidates is seeking a postponement, citing Covid-related issues.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Victor Font, who trailed Joan Laporta in the first run-off of voting by some distance, will be unable to vote himself because of municipal restrictions in his home area of Granollers.

Effectively, the suggestion in Mundo Deportivo is that the elections therefore have to be delayed because of the atypical scenario surrounding this election, which could have a lopsided feel if not everyone who has the right to vote can exercise that right.

Laporta, who was beaten by Josep Maria Bartomeu in the 2015 elections, was streets ahead of any of the other candidates, and would seem to be the early favourite this time round.

More Stories / Latest News Opinion: Zidane’s reliance on the Real Madrid old guard could soon see him out of a job Chelsea youngster on verge of a move away to Italian giants with talks at advanced stage ‘Closer than ever’ – Work still to be done but Ozil is inching his way out of Arsenal

Could this just be a ploy by Font to delay the inevitable, or does he have a valid point?

The elections were originally due to take place this July, until a vote of no confidence in Bartomeu was passed, bringing things forward by half a year.