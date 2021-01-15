A Liverpool v Man United fixture is always one to look forward to, and this season is no different.

The two north-west rivals go head-to-head in a top-of-the-table Premier League clash on Sunday, and one United player is in no doubt whatsoever how tough an assignment it will be for the table toppers.

“We know the story. We know it’s Liverpool. Everybody knows it. We know they’re second, they know we’re first. We know if we win we have six points [on them], everybody knows that,” Paul Pogba said to the official Man United website.

”It’s not the game, yes it’s a game and it’s going to be a hard game. But I don’t think this game will decide the league. I know it’s going to make a difference, but it won’t decide the league. We have to take it as a hard game in the league, not as the game. There are going to be a lot of games that will make the difference and be very important.

“I know it’s an important game, but all the games are. We don’t have to make it too much about ‘ah it’s the game’. It’s Liverpool and when it’s Liverpool it’s always a big game, we know that. We just have to keep calm and keep our focus and we’ll see.

The Frenchman has had his critics this season, but it was his volley against Burnley which sent the Red Devils to the top of the table, handing them a three-point advantage heading into Sunday’s classic encounter.

“When you play at United there are always big games but this one is a battle. It’s going to be a battle,” he added.

“Of course. We’re there but we know it’s going to be tough, very, very difficult. We know it. Beautiful things don’t come easy, so we know we’re going to have to get through this. We’re there and it’s going to be very hard. How much we want it, that’s the question because I think we can [do it].”

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can get the better of Jurgen Klopp and put a six-point gap between their respective sides, it will be a long way back for the Reds, particularly with their injury problems.

Even if Liverpool were to triumph, the very least United fans will expect is a strong showing rather than a weak surrender.