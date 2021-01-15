Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey set for bumper new deal in bid to warn of admiring Arsenal

Brighton and Hove Albion right-back Tariq Lamptey is reportedly on the verge of signing a bumper new contract, which will see him extend his stay on the South Coast, and ultimately slam the door shut on Arsenal’s chances of landing him.

Lamptey, 20, joined Brighton after departing Chelsea’s youth academy 12-months ago.

Since his arrival at the AMEX, Lamptey has emerged as one of the league’s most gifted attacking full-backs.

The talented full-back has already been directly involved in five goals from his first 19 appearances in all competitions for Brighton.

It has been the 20-year-old defender’s inspired performances which reportedly saw Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal emerge as potential suitors to snap the gifted Englishman up, as per the Mirror.

However, according to a recent report from The Sun, Lamptey is set to sign a bumper new contract which will see him commit his long-term future to Graham Potter’s side beyond 2023.

It has been claimed that Arsenal are preparing to make a move for Lamptey should Barcelona make a formal approach for Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin.

However, given the news that Brighton’s hierarchy are trying to tie Lamptey down, Arsenal will either need to act quickly or be prepared to see his valuation rocket in the near future.