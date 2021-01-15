Two Portuguese players have wrote their name large during their football careers at Manchester United.

There’s no denying the impact that Cristiano Ronaldo made when he arrived at Old Trafford, and he’d surely be welcomed back with open arms if ever he felt the need to return.

During his time at the club, aside from the many goals, assists and pieces of wonderful skill that were on show, he also managed a decent haul of individual awards.

They included four Player of the Month gongs given by the Premier League and are testament to how well he played when at the club.

However, Bruno Fernandes is now strutting his stuff for the Red Devils and has achieved something that may never be beaten.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, he too has won four Player of the Month awards… but has picked all of them up within a calendar year.

One player clearly doesn’t make a team, but there really is no denying just how important Bruno is to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.