Sunday sees the game of the Premier League season so far as Manchester United travel to Liverpool for a clash that could have some bearing on the destination of the title.

Should the Red Devils emerge victorious, they would go six points clear at the top and, whilst far from a winning position it terms of the title, it would certainly put them in the box seat.

Former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher, is understandably nervous.

“I think the last few weeks yes [I have been nervous],” he said on Sky Sports’ Super 6 cited by the Daily Mirror.

“I think three or four weeks ago Liverpool looked like they were in a position to pull away from the other teams.

“United at the start of the season were inconsistent, City were the same, and I think that’s the frustration at Liverpool.

“It’s not just dropping points against big teams, it’s games you think you should win. You always look ahead in the fixture list and think we’ll probably get nine points from nine, or seven from nine, and Liverpool have only got two points from nine.”

If there’s one thing that characterises Liverpool at present, however, it is their character.

Though they’ve struggled with injuries, you can’t question their desire or commitment, and with Jurgen Klopp berating the players from the sidelines, they won’t be allowed a moment’s rest.

It promises to be a hugely intriguing game with both sides known for their attacking play and defensive frailties.

By tea time on Sunday, we’ll know if Carragher was right to be worried or not.