With a couple of weeks left of the January transfer window, things could be hotting up the closer it gets to the end of the month.

Whether any of the big clubs will attempt to buy a big name or two at present is uncertain, although, availability permitting, sometimes a deal is just too good to turn down.

In any event, most business is generally done by clubs in the summer, and it’s in that window that Man United are seeming to be focusing their efforts.

Chelsea need to be looking over their shoulders too, as the Red Devils are targeting a player that has long been on Frank Lampard’s shopping list.

According to ESPN, West Ham’s Declan Rice is one of three players that United are after and the England international is aware of their interest.

Sources close to the club admit that Chelsea remain in pole position, however, the Hammer’s £70m valuation is hoped to be enough to put paid to either club procuring him from the east Londoners.

Were Rice to move onto pastures new, he could transform the midfield of both the Blues and Man United, offering a skill set complementary to what both clubs already have in situ at present.