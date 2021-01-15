Menu

Chelsea youngster on verge of a move away to Italian giants with talks at advanced stage

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Midway through the winter transfer window, and it seems that Frank Lampard has some very important decisions to make.

Clearly not out of the title picture given how long left there is to go in the Premier League season, Chelsea are, nonetheless, in need of a timely boost or two in order to see them recapture some of their early season form.

The pressure on Lampard is building, and though he will be given time to turn things around, Roman Abramovich isn’t going to hold on indefinitely.

MORE: This isn’t great news for Arsenal

Improvements are required as quickly as practicable, and that means moving the squad around a little and freshening things up as needed.

One player who is expected to depart is centre-back, Fikayo Tomori.

According to respected journalist, Fabrizio Romano, via his official Twitter account, a move to take the 23-year-old to AC Milan is at an advanced stage.

Whilst it would appear that Chelsea do have future plans for the player, a fee of €30m has nevertheless been included as part of the deal, but is not a compulsory option for the Italian giants.

More Stories / Latest News
‘Closer than ever’ – Work still to be done but Ozil is inching his way out of Arsenal
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side have been handed another ‘reality check’ according to pundit
Leo Messi hit with this ridiculous decision on the eve of Spanish Super Cup final

By getting Tomori off of the books, with a potential view to bringing him back at a later stage, Lampard has at least eased the player’s non-playing issue for now.

More Stories fabrizio romano Fikayo Tomori Frank Lampard Roman Abramovich

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.