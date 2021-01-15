Midway through the winter transfer window, and it seems that Frank Lampard has some very important decisions to make.

Clearly not out of the title picture given how long left there is to go in the Premier League season, Chelsea are, nonetheless, in need of a timely boost or two in order to see them recapture some of their early season form.

The pressure on Lampard is building, and though he will be given time to turn things around, Roman Abramovich isn’t going to hold on indefinitely.

Improvements are required as quickly as practicable, and that means moving the squad around a little and freshening things up as needed.

One player who is expected to depart is centre-back, Fikayo Tomori.

According to respected journalist, Fabrizio Romano, via his official Twitter account, a move to take the 23-year-old to AC Milan is at an advanced stage.

AC Milan director Massara always wanted Fikayo Tomori, also when he was working at AS Roma. Negotiations are now in advanced stage w/Chelsea to sign him on loan with buy option [and *not* obligation] around €30m. AC Milan hope to complete the deal in the coming days. ? #CFC https://t.co/fNugNaOzZ1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2021

Whilst it would appear that Chelsea do have future plans for the player, a fee of €30m has nevertheless been included as part of the deal, but is not a compulsory option for the Italian giants.

By getting Tomori off of the books, with a potential view to bringing him back at a later stage, Lampard has at least eased the player’s non-playing issue for now.