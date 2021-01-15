Chelsea’s forgotten man set for loan spell after a grand total of seven first team appearances in three seasons

You always fear that a player might get lost once they make the move to a huge club, but it’s hard to imagine that Danny Drinkwater’s career would nosedive as much as it did.

He was one of the key reasons that Leicester City won the Premier League so he’d earned the move to a team like Chelsea, while he also had the chance to team up with N’Golo Kante again so it should’ve been the perfect stage for him.

Clearly Conte and Sarri didn’t fancy him for whatever reason, but he simply disappeared at Stamford Bridge as injuries and a change in regime took their toll.

Failed loan spells at Burnley and Aston Villa followed where he barely got a chance to play, so he’s currently on a run of seven senior appearances in the past three years.

His only outing for Chelsea came this season where the U23’s where he lost his temper and got sent off for booting a child who, in fairness, put a dreadful challenge in on him, but it really made you wonder if he would get a chance with another club.

It turns out that he is now on the verge of a move that should see him get more first team chances, but it means moving to Turkey:

While negotiations with AC Milan for Tomori are progressing, Chelsea loan out Danny Drinkwater to Kasimpasa until the end of the season, as per @NizaarKinsella. ?? #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2021

Kasimpasa are currently stuck in mid-table where relegation is still a concern but they should be fine, while a European push looks to be a step too far so there shouldn’t be any real expectation on him.

It’s never nice to see a career just fizzle out, so hopefully he gets to play a few games and actually show how good he can be again.