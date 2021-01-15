Done deal: Celtic miss out on attacking target after he agrees a pre-contract with Turkish giants Fenerbahce

Scottish clubs do have an advantage in the transfer market where they can approach English players who are in the last six months of their contracts.

It looks like Celtic were going to use that to their advantage to move for QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel with Football Insider linking him with a move to Celtic Park.

His contract was up at the end of the season so he would move on a free transfer if he agreed terms, but it turns out that he’s now headed to Turkey with Fenerbahce instead:

Bilgilendirme | Kulübümüz Queens Park Rangers formas? giyen 23 ya??ndaki kanat oyuncusu Bright Osayi-Samuel ile 2021-2022 sezonundan ba?lamak üzere, 4 sezon için anla?maya varm??t?r.

Transfer ile ilgili ayr?nt?lar önümüzdeki günlerde duyurulacakt?r. pic.twitter.com/C2qb33Q6Lq — Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) January 15, 2021

This will come as a blow to Celtic because they desperately need some help in the attacking areas, and Osayi-Samuel’s pace could’ve been perfect for them.

He is still a bit raw but his end product has improved over the past year, while he has express pace and the ability to take a man on – something that Neil Lennon’s side lack just now.

Clearly they will have to look elsewhere, while it will also be interesting to see if Mesut Ozil can finally reach an agreement with Arsenal which would allow him to join the QPR man at Fenerbahce.