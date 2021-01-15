In what could prove to be a boost for those interested, Borussia Dortmund appear to have began making plans for Jadon Sancho’s departure from the club.

Sancho endured a slow start to the campaign at Dortmund, but finally looks to be hitting his highest level of performance – which will be a relief for Gareth Southgate, no doubt.

The Englishman’s summer was swamped with transfer talk, with reports linking him to Manchester United appearing to have substance to them, as was suggested by this tweet from Fabrizio Romano, who went as far as suggesting that personal terms were agreed.

Borussia Dortmund CEO Watzke just confirmed that Jadon Sancho was ‘ready for the transfer’ to Manchester United this summer. Personal terms were agreed. To be clear: Jadon is *not* moving in January. The race will be on again next summer and #MUFC are expected to be involved. ? https://t.co/5FoeGDBQvX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 4, 2021

Well, good news for Man United, if they were looking to return to the race, as Romano suggests. Todo Fichajes believe that Dortmund are already lining up a replacement.

They report that Stuttgart’s Tanguy Coulibaly has emerged as a target for Dortmund in their efforts to avoid being left short by Sancho’s departure. This is, of course, a huge boost to Man United and any other club who could have their eye on Sancho.

If the Bundesliga giants replace Sancho ahead of time, what reason would they have to deny him a move for a second summer window in a row?