Euro giants hope to complete deal to sign Chelsea ace in the next few days

Out of favour players will usually jump at the chance of any half-decent move in January so joining AC Milan just now has to be a tempting proposition for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori.

He’s barely had a chance to play at Stamford Bridge this year so a loan move looked like the best option, but it appears that his move to Serie A will have an option to buy included:

The ‘new chance’ revealed on Monday is getting closer, negotiations progressing day by day. AC Milan hope to complete the signing of Fikayo Tomori on loan with buy option from Chelsea in the next few days. The player gave his total priority to AC Milan. ????? #CFC #ACMilan https://t.co/4FDzDY7uh3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2021

Milan currently lead their city rivals Inter by three points at the top of the table so there’s a genuine chance for them to end Juventus’ run of dominance in Italy, so this would be an ideal chance for Tomori to go out and win a title.

Frank Lampard has recently spoken about his admiration for the defender and he also indicated that he saw a long term future for him at Stamford Bridge, but this deal would obviously prove otherwise.

Lampard on Tomori: “He absolutely has a long-term future at this club but we will see if and when he goes on loan.” He points to him being perhaps the best player in the Championship at Derby. Good question by @NickPurewal. #CFC #FULCHE — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 14, 2021



AC Milan have been looking for defensive cover since the summer so Tomori would have a good chance of seeing some regular action, but it could still be a few days before the deal is confirmed.