Euro giants hope to complete deal to sign Chelsea ace in the next few days

Out of favour players will usually jump at the chance of any half-decent move in January so joining AC Milan just now has to be a tempting proposition for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori.

He’s barely had a chance to play at Stamford Bridge this year so a loan move looked like the best option,  but it appears that his move to Serie A will have an option to buy included:

Milan currently lead their city rivals Inter by three points at the top of the table so there’s a genuine chance for them to end Juventus’ run of dominance in Italy, so this would be an ideal chance for Tomori to go out and win a title.

Frank Lampard has recently spoken about his admiration for the defender and he also indicated that he saw a long term future for him at Stamford Bridge, but this deal would obviously prove otherwise.


AC Milan have been looking for defensive cover since the summer so Tomori would have a good chance of seeing some regular action, but it could still be a few days before the deal is confirmed.

